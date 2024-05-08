Shea Langeliers drives in 8 runs against hometown Texas Rangers as Athletics split doubleheader

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers has been pounding his hometown Texas Rangers.

Langeliers hit a two-run homer on his way to a career-high five RBIs in the first game of a doubleheader and drove in another three runs in Game 2 as the Oakland Athletics split the two games with the Rangers on Wednesday.

The A’s beat the Rangers 9-4 in the first game and Texas held on for a 12-11 win in the nightcap, highlighted by three RBIs each from Jonah Heim and Nathaniel Lowe.

Oakland scored four runs in the ninth before Kirby Yates earned his seventh save by retiring Tyler Nevin on a flyball to right with runners on first and second.

Langeliers hit another two-run homer in the second game and added a run-scoring groundout. He topped Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson for the Oakland record for RBIs in a doubleheader. Jackson drove in seven on Aug. 24, 1969, against Baltimore — three in the first game and four more in the second.

Langeliers now has 21 RBIs against the Rangers, his most against any opponent.

“Shea’s been swinging the bat really well against them,” said JP Sears, who got the win in Game 1. “Any time Shea’s up there you feel like there’s a good chance he’s going to put together at least a good at-bat or hit a homer.”

Oakland right-hander Osvaldo Bido (0-1) departed the second game — his A’s debut — in the top of the third with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand.

Brett Harris hit a go-ahead homer in the opener and Brent Rooker added a three-run drive in the seventh for the A’s, who backed Sears (3-2) and snapped a three-game skid that came after a six-game win streak.

Marcus Semien homered for the Rangers against his former club. Leody Taveras then connected for a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fourth.

Langeliers went deep in the second for his eighth homer. He doubled home two runs in the fourth and tripled in J.D. Davis in the sixth.

Langeliers drove in four runs at Texas on April 9. He had three previous games with four RBIs.

Sears won back-to-back starts for the first time this year. He allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Tyler Soderstrom hit a two-run homer in the nightcap for Oakland.

David Robertson (2-0) pitched two innings for the Rangers in the second game for the win.

Texas right-hander Michael Lorenzen (2-2) struck out six over six innings in the first game but was hurt by the two home runs and lost for the first time in four road starts this season.

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer, scratched from his second scheduled rehab start because of thumb soreness, is taking a few more days before resuming his throwing program. “He was feeling some discomfort still in that lower thumb, upper kind of wrist area, and decided before we progress him, we want to make sure he’s fully recovered,” general manager Chris Young said. “So, my hope is that he starts feeling better and we can pick up where we left off and continue his rehab and join us soon.” Scherzer is rehabbing from surgery in mid-December to repair a herniated disk in his lower back, and said that isn’t giving him any issues. … RHP Dane Dunning went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a strained rotator cuff.

Athletics: LHP Ken Waldichuk, on the 60-day injured list with a UCL sprain in his pitching arm, is set to be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday. Waldichuk suffered a setback in his rehab after facing hitters April 29. … SS Darell Hernaiz underwent an MRI exam on his left foot that revealed a severe ankle sprain. He was placed on the 10-day IL and will be seen by a foot specialist. He left Tuesday’s game after landing awkwardly on first base while running out a groundball. … 2B Zack Gelof (left oblique strain) joined Triple-A Las Vegas in Round Rock and is likely to begin his rehab assignment this weekend, while INF Aledmys Diaz (strained right calf) is scheduled to play there Friday in a rehab appearance.

The Rangers had yet to announce their rotation for a weekend series at Colorado.

A’s RHP Paul Blackburn (3-1, 3.00 ERA) is scheduled for the series opener Friday at Seattle.

