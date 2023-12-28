Shaylee Gonzales makes six 3s, leads No. 5 Texas past Jackson State 97-52

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales matched a career high with six 3-pointers while scoring a season-best 21 points, and No. 5 Texas beat Jackson State 97-52. The Longhorns played without star point guard Rori Harmon and leading scorer Taylor Jones. Harmon missed the game with an unspecified injury. She sat on the Longhorns’ bench and walked with a limp. Freshman forward Madison Booker took over point guard duties, a role she usually performs as a backup. She finished with 16 points, a season-best nine assists and just one turnover in 32 minutes. Texas improved to 13-0.

