Shay Ciezki scores 34, leads Indiana women to 73-65 victory over No. 18 Baylor at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Shay Ciezki scored a season-high 34 points and Indiana knocked off No. 18 Baylor 73-65 in a semifinal at the Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. The Hoosiers (4-2) will play the winner of Sunday’s second semifinal between No. 16 North Carolina and Villanova for the championship on Monday. The Bears (4-2) will play the loser for third place on Monday. Ciezki made 9 of 16 shots from the floor for the Hoosiers (4-2). She hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 12 of 13 at the free-throw line. The junior finished six points shy of her career high — set last season in a 101-73 victory over Central Connecticut.

