Shaw scores twice and US women down Argentina 4-0 in Gold Cup

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jaedyn Shaw scored a pair of goals and the United States went up 3-0 within the first 20 minutes before going on to defeat Argentina 4-0 in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. The 19-year-old Shaw scored in the 10th and 18th minute, while veteran Alex Morgan added a third goal off a header in the 19th. Lindsey Horan converted a penalty kick in the 77th. Shaw is the youngest player to score three goals in her first six national team appearances.

