Shavers has career high 29 points, Texas Tech women top Houston 74-60 to open Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jasmine Shavers scored a career-high 29 points to lead 12th-seeded Texas Tech to a 74-60 win over 13th-seeded Houston in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament. Shavers was 10-of-18 shooting, including 4 of 8 behind the arc, to help the Lady Raiders end a nine-game losing streak and advance to the second round against 17th-ranked Baylor, the fifth seed, on Friday. Jordyn Merritt added 15 points and nine rebounds for Texas Tech, which beat the Cougars by eight and 18 points during the regular season. Peyton McFarland had 14 points to lead Houston. The Lady Raiders made four 3-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws in the third quarter to turn a six-point halftime lead into a 57-43 game heading into the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.