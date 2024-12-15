Shaun Norris of South Africa wins Alfred Dunhill Championship by a single shot

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Shaun Norris of South Africa has come from behind to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship by a single shot. Norris was six shots off the lead entering the final round but hit a 5-under 67 at Leopard Creek Country Club that gave him a 13-under 275 total. The 42-year-old Norris overcame a double bogey on the par-three seventh to claim his second win on the European tour. The only other European tour title for Norris was also in South Africa, at the Steyn City Championship in 2022. Overnight leader Marcus Kinhult, who took a two-shot lead into the final round, finished tied for second place with John Parry and Ryan van Velzen.

