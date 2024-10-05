Sharpe to miss start of the Trail Blazers’ season with shoulder injury

By The Associated Press
FILE - Portland Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aaron Gash]

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe will miss the start of the regular season because of a small labral tear in his left shoulder. The Trail Blazers said Saturday that Sharpe will miss from four to six weeks. Sharpe, who is embarking on his third NBA season averaged 15.9 points and five rebounds last season with the Blazers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.