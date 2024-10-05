Sharpe to miss start of the Trail Blazers’ season with shoulder injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe will miss the start of the regular season because of a small labral tear in his left shoulder. The Trail Blazers said Saturday that Sharpe will miss from four to six weeks. Sharpe, who is embarking on his third NBA season averaged 15.9 points and five rebounds last season with the Blazers.

