Sharp-shooter Balogun catching the eye at Reims this season

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s twice-missed penalty for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night didn’t change the result of that game. But it did allow Folarin Balogun to move past him in the French league’s scoring charts. While Mbappé is a renowned name in soccer circles and well beyond the 21-year-old Balogun is just starting to make a name for himself in France through his performances with modest Reims. His hat trick in a 4-2 win against Lorient took him to 14 league goals this season, one more than Mbappé. Last weekend Balogun impressed throughout a 1-1 draw at PSG and netted the equalizer deep into stoppage time after an expertly-timed run and ruthless finish.

