Sharp-shooter Balogun catching the eye at Reims this season

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Reims' Folarin Balogun, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s twice-missed penalty for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night didn’t change the result of that game. But it did allow Folarin Balogun to move past him in the French league’s scoring charts. While Mbappé is a renowned name in soccer circles and well beyond the 21-year-old Balogun is just starting to make a name for himself in France through his performances with modest Reims. His hat trick in a 4-2 win against Lorient took him to 14 league goals this season, one more than Mbappé. Last weekend Balogun impressed throughout a 1-1 draw at PSG and netted the equalizer deep into stoppage time after an expertly-timed run and ruthless finish.

