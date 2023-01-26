Sharp scores 18, No. 3 Houston bounces back, tops UCF 82-71

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Emanuel Sharp came off the bench to score 18 points and No. 3 Houston bounced back from a loss that knocked it from the top spot in the rankings, beating UCF 82-71. Jarace Walker added 17 points, Jamal Shead had 14 points and 10 assists, and Marcus Sasser also scored 14 for the Cougars, who lost 56-55 at home to Temple on Sunday. Coach Kelvin Sampson’s team is now 19-2 on the season. Ithiel Horton scored 18 points and Taylor Hendricks had 17 for UCF.

