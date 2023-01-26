Sharp scores 18, No. 3 Houston bounces back, tops UCF 82-71

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Emanuel Sharp came off the bench to score 18 points and No. 3 Houston bounced back from a loss that knocked it from the top spot in the rankings, beating UCF 82-71. Jarace Walker added 17 points, Jamal Shead had 14 points and 10 assists, and Marcus Sasser also scored 14 for the Cougars, who lost 56-55 at home to Temple on Sunday. Coach Kelvin Sampson’s team is now 19-2 on the season. Ithiel Horton scored 18 points and Taylor Hendricks had 17 for UCF.
Central Florida guard C.J. Kelly, left, and Houston guard Marcus Sasser scramble for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Houston forward Jarace Walker (25), left, dunks in front of Central Florida forward Taylor Hendricks (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Central Florida guard Darius Johnson (3) and Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) compete for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
