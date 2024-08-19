Sharp preseason game by Josh Johnson was an encouraging sign for Ravens, should backup QB be needed

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Josh Johnson is now Lamar Jackson’s top backup in Baltimore after Tyler Huntley left via free agency to division rival Cleveland. Johnson has plenty of experience in this type of role with a variety of teams. The 38-year-old journeyman showed some encouraging signs last weekend when he completed all 11 of his pass attempts in a preseason win over Atlanta. But he’s started only nine games in his NFL career. The most recent was with the Ravens in 2021.

