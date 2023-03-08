Sharp leads Northwestern St. past New Orleans in Southland

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Demarcus Sharp scored 31 points and distributed nine assists and Northwestern State beat New Orleans 74-70 in Southland Conference semifinal tournament contest. Jamond Vincent’s three-point play with 5:49 left brought New Orleans to a 62-all tie, but Isaac Haney countered with a 3-pointer 16 seconds late and the Demons stayed ahead the rest of the way. Tyson Jackson scored 19 points for New Orleans.

