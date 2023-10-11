Sharma’s century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup

NEW DELHI (AP) — Rohit Sharma’s quick hundred off only 63 balls has helped India earn a second straight win at the Cricket World Cup by beating Afghanistan by eight wickets. Sharma smashed 12 fours and four sixes on his way to the fastest century for an Indian batsman in a World Cup game. Sharma finished on 131. He added 156 runs off 112 balls with Ishan Kishan as India steamrolled its way to 273-2. Earlier, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai put on a 121-run partnership for Afghanistan as it finished on 272-8. India joined New Zealand and Pakistan on two wins from two games.

