Sharma hits half-century as India reaches 171-7 against England in T20 World Cup semifinal

PROVIDENCE, Guyana (AP) — Rohit Sharma’s half-century helped India compile 171-7 against defending champion England in a rain-interrupted semifinal at the Twenty20 World Cup. As England began its run chase, more than 2 1/2 hours of play was lost due to rain and a wet outfield but no overs were deducted after extra time had been allocated to try and achieve a result on the day. The winner will face South Africa in Saturday’s final at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. South Africa beat Afghanistan by nine wickets in Wednesday’s lopsided semifinal at Trinidad.

