Sharma and Smith share lead at Irish Open as McIlroy struggles to mount title bid

STRAFFAN, Ireland (AP) — Shubhankar Sharma and Jordan Smith share the halfway lead at the Irish Open as Rory McIlroy struggles to mount a bid to win his home event for the second time. Sharma shot 6-under 66 and Smith followed with a 65 as they finished the second round at The K Club on 13 under for the tournament. They are one shot ahead of Ross Fisher (66). Smith is the world No. 85. He is the only player in the top eight of the event ranked inside the top 100. The leading names in the field need a big weekend to get into contention. Shane Lowry was alone in ninth place after a second straight 68 while McIlroy (70) is eight off the lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.