Sharks sign star college forward Collin Graf to a 3-year contract

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have signed undrafted free agent Collin Graf, a star college forward, to a three-year contract. The deal begins immediately for the rest of the 2023-24 season and will last for two additional seasons. The 21-year-old Graf led Quinnipiac in scoring with 49 points and 22 goals this season and was named ECAC Player of the Year and the conference’s top defensive forward.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.