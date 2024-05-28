Sharks sign prized prospect Will Smith to a 3-year deal after 1 stellar season in college

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have signed prized prospect Will Smith to a three-year entry-level contract after one stellar season at Boston College. The 19-year-old Smith led the nation with 71 points and 46 assists as a freshman and was tied for sixth in the country with 25 goals in 41 games. He had the most points in a season for a BC player since Johnny Gaudreau had 80 in 2013-14. Smith was picked fourth overall in last year’s draft and felt he is ready to move on from college and attempt to play in the NHL.

