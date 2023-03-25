Sharks sign former Harvard D Henry Thrun to 2-year deal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Henry Thrun to a two-year contract after his final college season at Harvard ended. The Sharks traded a 2024 third-round pick to Anaheim last month to acquire the rights to Thrun. San Jose had until Aug. 15 to sign him or he would have become an unrestricted free agent. Thrun will immediately join the Sharks’ roster and the contract will run through next season. The 22-year-old had seven goals and 26 assists with a plus-20 rating in 33 games for Harvard as a senior this season.

