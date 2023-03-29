Sharks sign D Nikolai Knyzhov to 2-year extension

By The Associated Press
Vancouver Canucks' Sheldon Dries (15) jumps to avoid the puck while being checked by San Jose Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov (71) in front of goalie James Reimer (47) as Radim Simek (51) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/DARRYL DYCK]

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season. The 25-year-old Knyzhov returned to the Sharks lineup on March 6 after missing nearly two full years with lower-body injuries. He has played nine games for San Jose since returning and scored one goal. Knyzhov has three goals and eight assists in 68 career games in the NHL.

