Sharks sign D Nikolai Knyzhov to 2-year extension

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season. The 25-year-old Knyzhov returned to the Sharks lineup on March 6 after missing nearly two full years with lower-body injuries. He has played nine games for San Jose since returning and scored one goal. Knyzhov has three goals and eight assists in 68 career games in the NHL.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.