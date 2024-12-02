Sharks rookies Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are finding their groove in the NHL

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are starting to find their groove a quarter of the way into their first season in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks. Celebrini was the league’s rookie of the month for November and got his first star of the week after scoring four goals and assisting on three others. Smith is riding a four-game point streak. And confidence is growing for the organization’s two most important building blocks. The Sharks are even getting a boost for their future from stars of their past with Celebrini living with Joe Thornton and Smith with Patrick Marleau.

