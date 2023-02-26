Sharks retire Patrick Marleau’s No. 12 jersey

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Marleau walked to the stage as the fans chanted his name and began tearing up. The emotions carried through the entire ceremony until his No. 12 jersey was raised to the rafters as the first to be retired in San Jose Sharks history. Marleau had the most accomplished career of any San Jose player so it was only appropriate he got that honor. The ceremony featured about two dozen former teammates, video tributes from former coaches and teammates, and an appearance by Bay Area sports greats Barry Bonds, Rollie Fingers and Chris Mullin.

