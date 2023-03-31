Sharks prospect William Eklund undergoes shoulder surgery

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks prospect William Eklund underwent surgery on his left shoulder and will miss the rest of this season. The Sharks say Eklund had the operation to repair a torn labrum after he got injured in an AHL game. The Sharks say Eklund is expected to make a full recovery before the start of training camp next season in September. The 20-year-old Eklund is San Jose’s top forward prospect after being drafted seventh overall in 2021.

