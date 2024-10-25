Sharks make dubious history by going winless through 8 games for 2nd straight season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Jose Sharks made some unfavorable history Thursday night, having failed to win any of their first eight games in consecutive seasons after a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. San Jose is the first team to hold that dubious distinction since the Boston Bruins in the 1960-61 and 1961-62 campaigns. The Sharks are 0-6-2 this season after opening last season 0-10-1. First-year coach Ryan Warsofsky said the team could not allow such failings to become acceptable. Warsofsky also was critical of the lack of carryover in performance from game to game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.