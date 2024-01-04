Sharks defenseman Matt Benning undergoes season-ending hip surgery

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning underwent surgery on his hip that will sideline him for the rest of the season. General manager Mike Grier announced that Benning had the surgery and is expected to be back for the start of training camp next season. The Sharks said the estimated time of recovery is typically five months. The 29-year-old Benning is in the second season of a four-year, $5 million contract with San Jose.

