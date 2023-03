Sharks coach David Quinn fined $25,000 for berating referee

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn was fined $25,000 for his profanity laced tirade against a referee that led to a game misconduct. The NHL announced the penalty for “conduct demeaning the officials” by Quinn during last Saturday’s 8-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. Quinn started yelling at referee Gord Dwyer following a clipping penalty called on San Jose forward Kevin Labanc in the third period. Quinn was given a game misconduct and continued yelling and cursing at Dwyer before finally leaving the bench. Quinn said after the game that he was “embarrassed” by his actions.

