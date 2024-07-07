Sharks, Blackhawks sign top 2 picks Celebrini, Levshunov to 3-year, entry-level contracts

The top two picks in the NHL draft have signed three-year, entry-level contracts. The San Jose Sharks announced the signing of center Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick. The Chicago Blackhawks inked defenseman Artyom Levshunov, who went No. 2. Each signing carries a $975,000 salary cap hit. The moves mean Celebrini (Boston University) and Levshunov (Michigan State) will move on to the pros after a single college season. Both are 18.

