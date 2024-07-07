Sharks, Blackhawks sign top 2 picks Celebrini, Levshunov to 3-year, entry-level contracts

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Artyom Levshunov, center, poses after being selected by the Chicago Blackhawks during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus]

The top two picks in the NHL draft have signed three-year, entry-level contracts. The San Jose Sharks announced the signing of center Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick. The Chicago Blackhawks inked defenseman Artyom Levshunov, who went No. 2.  Each signing carries a $975,000 salary cap hit. The moves mean Celebrini (Boston University) and Levshunov (Michigan State) will move on to the pros after a single college season. Both are 18.

