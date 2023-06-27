Sharks acquire goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the Devils and are working to trade Erik Karlsson

The San Jose Sharks have acquired goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from the New Jersey Devils for a sixth-round pick. They are still working to trade Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson. General manager Mike Grier says he’s not going to give away Karlsson just for the sake of doing it. But it’s not an easy process to work out a deal for a 33-year-old signed for four more seasons with the fifth-highest salary cap hit in the league. But Karlsson is also coming off the first 100-point season for a defenseman since 1991-92.

