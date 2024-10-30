Sharks acquire defenseman Timothy Liljegren in a trade with the Maple Leafs

By The Associated Press
FILE - Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an preseason NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have acquired defenseman Timothy Liljegren from the Toronto Maple Leafs. They sent fellow defenseman Matt Benning, a 2025 third-round pick and a sixth-rounder back in the trade. Liljegren has appeared in one game so far this season. The Maple Leafs clear more than $1.5 million in salary cap space with the move that sets the table to activate free agent signing Jani Hakanpää off long-term injured reserve. Toronto gets the earlier of the three third-round selections San Jose has.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.