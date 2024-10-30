Sharks acquire defenseman Timothy Liljegren in a trade with the Maple Leafs

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have acquired defenseman Timothy Liljegren from the Toronto Maple Leafs. They sent fellow defenseman Matt Benning, a 2025 third-round pick and a sixth-rounder back in the trade. Liljegren has appeared in one game so far this season. The Maple Leafs clear more than $1.5 million in salary cap space with the move that sets the table to activate free agent signing Jani Hakanpää off long-term injured reserve. Toronto gets the earlier of the three third-round selections San Jose has.

