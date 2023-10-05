Sharikadze back to captain Georgia against Wales at the Rugby World Cup

NANTES, France (AP) — Captain and center Merab Sharikadze has returned to a Georgia side facing Wales at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday in Nantes. Georgia has made five changes after losing to Fiji 17-12 last weekend. Sharikadze’s 99th cap has been accommodated by Giorgi Kveseladze shifting one spot to outside center. They were also the midfield when Georgia beat Wales 13-12 for the first time last November in Cardiff. The Lelos have 15 survivors from that game, 11 of them starters. Prop Guram Gogichashvili and veteran hooker Shalva Mamukashvili return to the front row, and lock Nodar Cheishvili comes in. Lasha Khmaladze at fullback makes his first appearance at his third Rugby World Cup. Georgia is playing for a first win in its last pool game.

