Shaqiri scores stunning goal in Switzerland’s 1-1 draw with Scotland at Euro 2024

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his side's equalising goal during a Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Xherdan Shaqiri’s stunning first-half strike secured a 1-1 draw for Switzerland against Scotland at Euro 2024. The 32-year-old Chicago Fire forward rolled back the years with a first-time curling effort from about 20 meters out at Cologne Stadium. Scotland had led from the 13th minute when Scott McTominay’s shot took a wicked deflection off Fabian Schar to beat Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

