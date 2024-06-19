Shaqiri scores stunner in Switzerland’s 1-1 draw with Scotland at Euro 2024

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Xherdan Shaqiri’s stunning first-half strike secured a 1-1 draw for Switzerland against Scotland at Euro 2024. The 32-year-old Chicago Fire forward rolled back the years with a first-time curling effort from about 20 meters out at Cologne Stadium. Scotland had led from the 13th minute when Scott McTominay’s shot took a wicked deflection off Fabian Schar to beat Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

