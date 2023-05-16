Shaqiri highest-paid in MLS, salaries rise 3.1% to $473K average

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri remained Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player this year, and the league’s average salary rose 3.1% to just over $473,000. Toronto surpassed Atlanta as the team with the highest payroll at $25.7 million followed by the LA Galaxy at $23.5 million. Montreal was the lowest of the 29 teams at $10.5 million, just behind expansion franchise St. Louis at $10.9 million. The New York Red Bulls and Orlando were at $11.2 million. Shaqiri, who joined the Fire ahead of the 2022 season, has a $7.35 million base salary this year and $8,153,000 in total compensation.

