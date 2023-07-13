Shaqiri, Haile-Selassie lead Fire to 3-0 romp over Montreal

CHICAGO (AP) — Xherdan Shaqiri and Maren Haile-Selassie both had a goal and an assist in the first half to power the Chicago Fire to a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal. Chicago (7-7-8) struck quickly when Brian Gutiérrez used a pass from 19-year-old Georgios Koutsias in the 9th minute to score his first goal of the season. Haile-Selassie and Shaqiri set each other’s goals up. Haile-Selassie’s fourth netter this season came two minutes after Gutiérrez scored. Shaqiri scored his third goal of the season in the 34th minute to give the Fire a 3-0 lead at halftime. Chicago snapped a four-match losing streak to Montreal (8-12-2) with its first multi-goal margin of victory this season. Chris Brady saved four shots to earn the clean sheet for the Fire. Jonathan Sirois totaled two saves for Montreal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.