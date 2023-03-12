Shaq Thompson restructures contract to remain with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers announced that linebacker Shaq Thompson is staying with the team after agreeing to restructure his contract. Thompson had a salary cap figure of more than $24 million before agreeing to a new deal. The team did not disclose how much salary cap room the restructured contract will open this year. The team’s first-round draft pick in 2015, the 28-year-old Thompson had a career-high 135 tackles last season, making him one of four players in Panthers history to record at least 100 tackles in four straight seasons. Ejiro Evero mentioned Thompson as one of the players he was eager to work with after being hired as the team’s defensive coordinator.

