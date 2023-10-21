Shapen’s 2 total TDs, Hankins’ 4 field goals, highlight Baylor’s 32-29 victory over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Blake Shapen threw for one touchdown and ran for another, kicker Isaiah Hankins hit all four of his field goal attempts and Baylor edged Cincinnati 32-29 in the teams’ first-ever meeting. While the Bears grabbed their second straight win on the road, the Bearcats lost their fifth straight game and remained winless in Big 12 play. Bearcats running back Myles Montgomery, who finished with 103 yards and two scores on 10 carries, opened the fourth with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 29-21. Hankins kicked his fourth field goal of the day, then Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones and wide receiver Xzavier Henderson linked up for a 29-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion made it 32-29 with 5:03 to play. But Cincinnati’s offense stalled on its final possession.

