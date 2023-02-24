Shannon’s surge rallies Illinois past No. 21 Northwestern

By GAVIN GOOD The Associated Press
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots as Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Allio]

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. shook off a slow start in his return from a concussion, scoring 24 of his 26 points in the second half as Illinois rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat No. 21 Northwestern 66-62. Shannon scored 15 of the Illini’s last 24 points as they erased a 14-point deficit in the final 10:07. His tiebreaking drive with 1:16 left put Illinois ahead 63-61, and he scored the team’s final five points — including a pair of free throws that sealed it with two seconds to go. Boo Buie led Northwestern with a career-high 35 points, including six 3-pointers.

