Shannon’s surge rallies Illinois past No. 21 Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. shook off a slow start in his return from a concussion, scoring 24 of his 26 points in the second half as Illinois rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat No. 21 Northwestern 66-62. Shannon scored 15 of the Illini’s last 24 points as they erased a 14-point deficit in the final 10:07. His tiebreaking drive with 1:16 left put Illinois ahead 63-61, and he scored the team’s final five points — including a pair of free throws that sealed it with two seconds to go. Boo Buie led Northwestern with a career-high 35 points, including six 3-pointers.

