Shannon scores 34 points as No. 13 Illinois takes Big Ten title with 93-87 win over Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 34 points on 15-for-17 shooting from the free-throw line as 13th-ranked Illinois beat Wisconsin 93-87 in Big Ten tournament championship game. Marcus Domask added 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Illini. They won their fourth conference title and their second in four years. They shot 16 of 26 from the floor in the second half. Shannon finished with 102 points in three games this weekend, one short of the Big Ten Tournament scoring record. Keegan Murray had 103 points for Iowa in 2022 in four games. A.J. Storr had 24 points for the Badgers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.