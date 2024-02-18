Shannon scores 27 as No. 14 Illinois earns 1st victory at Maryland since 2011

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 27 points, and No. 14 Illinois defeated Maryland 85-80 to earn its first road victory against the Terrapins since 2011. Jahmir Young had 28 points for Maryland, which was 10-3 against the Illini since entering the Big Ten in 2014-15. Marcus Domask had 19 points for the Illinois, putting him over 2,000 points for his career, including four seasons at Southern Illinois. Maryland wore throwback 1970s-style uniforms to honor former coach Lefty Driesell, who died Saturday at age 92.

