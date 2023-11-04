Shannon, Rice lead big comeback in VMI’s 31-24 victory over East Tennessee State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Collin Shannon threw for 201 yards, Hunter Rice scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes remaining, and VMI scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to rally past East Tennessee State 31-24. ETSU built a 24-14 lead through three quarters, scoring three touchdowns on the ground. ETSU’s Trey Foster rushed for 172 yards, the first 100-yard game of his career, and Torey Lambert added 90 yards. It was the big fourth quarter for VMI that proved to be the difference as Shannon hit Ivan Thorpe for a 12-yard touchdown pass, Caden Beck hit a 46-yard field goal and Rice capped the rally with a 5-yard TD run with 1:45 remaining.

