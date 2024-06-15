Shania Twain performs, fires up the Edmonton crowd before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Shania Twain fired up the crowd in Edmonton prior to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and the Florida Panthers. The legendary Canadian performer from Windsor, Ontario, started a “We want the Cup!” chant for Oilers fans hoping to see their team pull of a historic upset. Twain followed Lil Jon and Flo Rida from the games in Florida and the band Our Lady Peace earlier in the week outside Rogers Place. The Oilers are hoping to avoid being the first team to be swept in the Cup final since 1998.

