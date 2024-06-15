Shania Twain performs, fires up the Edmonton crowd before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Braeden Aelly chalks an Edmonton Oilers logo on the sidewalk before the start of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs against the Florida Panthers in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff McIntosh]

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Shania Twain fired up the crowd in Edmonton prior to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and the Florida Panthers. The legendary Canadian performer from Windsor, Ontario, started a “We want the Cup!” chant for Oilers fans hoping to see their team pull of a historic upset. Twain followed Lil Jon and Flo Rida from the games in Florida and the band Our Lady Peace earlier in the week outside Rogers Place. The Oilers are hoping to avoid being the first team to be swept in the Cup final since 1998.

