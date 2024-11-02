Shanghai Port’s Chinese Super League title makes it a treble for head coach Kevin Muscat

Former Australia international and English Premier League defender Kevin Muscat is celebrating a championship in a third different country as a head coach after Shanghai Port won the Chinese Super League title. Shanghai defeated Tianjin Jinmen Tiger 5-0 to finish on 78 points from 30 games, one more than city rival Shanghai Shenhua. Port totaled 96 goals which is a record for the league. It is Port’s second successive championship, and a third in total. Leading scorer Wu Lei added two more goals against Tianjin to take his season tally to 34.

