Shane van Gisbergen to leave Australia and run NASCAR development program for Trackhouse in 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Shane van Gisbergen’s expected move to NASCAR will be in a development program driving in all three national series for Trackhouse Racing. The New Zealand native won his NASCAR debut race on the downtown streets of Chicago driving for Trackhouse in early July. He said after the win wanted to make a full-time move to American stock cars and confirmed his intent later that month following a V8 Supercars race in Australia. Trackhouse has now committed to build a program around the 34-year-old from Auckland to run select races in the the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. He’ll also run some other lower-level races.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.