Shane van Gisbergen to get another NASCAR Cup Series start after Chicago triumph

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Shane van Gisbergen will put his perfect NASCAR Cup Series mark on the line on the road course at Indianapolis. The three-time Supercars champion, who triumphed earlier this month in the inaugural Chicago street race in his first career start, will be back in the No. 91 car for Trackhouse Racing when the series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 13. Van Gisbergen will be joined in the field by Supercars star Brodie Kostecki, who will make his Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing, and sports car standout Kamui Kobayashi, who will make his debut with 23XI Racing.

