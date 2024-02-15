Shane van Gisbergen shocked NASCAR with a win in his debut. He’s now chasing a Cup career

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Shane van Gisbergen took NASCAR by storm last season by winning the inaugural Chicago Street Race in his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race. He’ll make this season’s Cup debut at Circuit of the Americas, race twice at Talladega Superspeedway and has races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Chicago street race, Watkins Glen and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He will be back full-time in the Xfinity Series driving the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. He will make his debut in the Xfinity Series this weekend in Daytona International Speedway.

