Shane van Gisbergen races to 2nd straight NASCAR Xfinity victory, winning from the pole at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Shane van Gisbergen raced to his second straight Xfinity Series victory, winning from the pole Saturday at Sonoma Raceway to further build his reputation as one of the best road racers in NASCAR. The former rugby player then autographed a rugby ball and kicked it into the grandstands — same as last week in Oregon — following a crowd-pleasing burnout. In his first full season of NASCAR competition, the New Zealander is running a mixed schedule with several teams in a development program for Trackhouse Racing. The star from Australian V8 Supercars won the Cup race last year on the Chicago street course in his NASCAR debut. He raced to his his first career Xfinity Series victory last week on the road course at Portland.

