Shane van Gisbergen is back in Chicago after his career-altering NASCAR Cup Series win a year ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Shane van Gisbergen prefers the countryside to a big city, so Chicago isn’t exactly his type of place. Except for the Windy City streets. He likes those a lot. Van Gisbergen is back in Chicago this weekend, the scene of his career-altering victory just over a year ago. The 35-year-old New Zealand native is entered in the Xfinity and Cup Series races on the downtown street course that remains a bit of an enigma for NASCAR drivers. Another strong weekend in Chicago could help catapult van Gisbergen into a full-time Cup ride, but he says that’s not part of his mindset.

