Shane van Ginsbergen wins Bathurst 1000 for 3rd time ahead of NASCAR departure

SYDNEY (AP) — NASCAR-bound New Zealander Shane van Ginsbergen has won Australia’s most-prestigious auto race, the Bathurst 1000, for the second straight year and third time overall. Van Ginsbergen and Kiwi co-driver Richie Stanaway drove their Red Bull Camaro to a 19.9 second win over Australians Brodie Kosteki and Dave Russell in the 60th anniversary edition of the race on the Mount Panorama circuit. Anton de Pasquale and Tony D’Alberto were third, 33 seconds behind van Ginsbergen.

