Shane Pinto’s half-season suspension from the NHL shines a light on gambling education in hockey

Ottawa Senators player Shane Pinto’s 41-game suspension for violating the NHL’s gambling policy led to plenty of conversation within the hockey community. No details were released other than an investigation showed no evidence Pinto bet on NHL games. Players around the league had questions that led to further tips about what is and isn’t allowed with sports betting. That education is continuing from the Players’ Association to the NHL Alumni Association as leagues grapple with optics of ever-present gambling ads and how to navigate the reality of it being legal in the U.S. and Canada.

