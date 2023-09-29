Shane Lowry releases emotions and silences critics in win with Sepp Straka at the Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Shane Lowry was punching the air in celebration before he’d even taken his first shot at the Ryder Cup. Lowry was standing beside the first tee with partner Sepp Straka and watched on the big screen as Viktor Hovland chipped in for birdie from the light fringe in the match ahead. That got the Europeans rolling in what wound up being a record-breaking morning foursomes. Lowry threw his right arm into the air and whipped up the European fans who were cheering in the giant grandstand around him. He then looked after his own business by winning 2 and 1 with Straka against Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa.

