Shane Lowry lets British Open lead slip away. Si Woo Kim makes hole in one

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Shane Lowry made a double bogey on the famous “Postage Stamp” eighth hole at Royal Troon and it only got worse for the Irishman. Lowry led the British Open by three shots early Saturday before his day unraveled in the wind and rain. His 6-over 77 left him three shots behind leader Billy Horschel going into Sunday’s final round. Meanwhile Si Woo Kim didn’t see his ball go in, but he didn’t mind. You’ll never forget a hole in one at the British Open. Kim’s third-round ace was at the par-3 17th hole.

