Shane Bowen has big shoes to fill in replacing Wink Martindale as Giants defensive coordinator

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Shane Bowen is taking over as the New York Giants defensive coordinator and things are going to be different than the way Wink Martindale ran the unit the past two seasons. There will be less blitzing and more reliance on the front to generate a pass rush. Like Martindale, Bowen wants his defense to play fast, be physical and make plays. The goal is to improve a unit that finished in the bottom quarter of the league in both total defense and rushing defense.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.